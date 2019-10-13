If you’ve got Medicare, you know it’s open enrollment time by all the advertisements you’re seeing. And mail. And phone calls.
Starting Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, current enrollees can change next year’s Medicare coverage, which takes effect Jan. 1, 2020. Do nothing, and everything remains the same.
But ask yourself some questions.
Are all your current medications still covered in 2020? Will prices change? Is your pharmacy remaining “preferred” offering lower costs? And if you have a bundled Medicare Advantage plan, are all your current providers “in-network?”
Not sure? Then get some answers.
Current Advantage or Part D drug plan enrollees should have received their 2020 “Annual Notice of Changes.” Read it carefully. Private insurance companies with a Medicare contract administer these plans. They’re allowed to change their costs and benefits — including premiums, co-pays, providers, preferred pharmacies, deductibles, and out-of-pocket spending limits — once a year. Right now.
For example, plans may adjust their covered prescription drugs, or “formulary.” If just one of your prescription medications gets bumped to a higher tier, your overall costs could increase, even if your monthly premium decreases or remains unchanged. Or, a drug may require prior authorization. Or be limited to a specific diagnosis. Or you may have new meds that weren’t factored when you made your coverage decisions last year.
However, even if everything remains the same, compare your current Part D prescription or Advantage plan benefits and costs in 2020 to the many options — some new — offered in our area. There’s a re-designed and more user-friendly online Medicare plan-finder tool available at www.medicare.gov/plan-compare.
“You’ll have fewer clicks to find what you need, easier comparisons between original Medicare and MA plans, and more complete information about the differences among Part D choices,” notes AARP.
For Part D prescription plans, look at the total annual cost, including monthly premiums and drug charges. For Advantage plans, compare premiums, medication co-pays, maximum yearly out-of-pocket limits, and verify all your providers are “in-network.”
Advantage plans are projected to enroll more than 40% of Medicare beneficiaries in 2020, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). New benefits effective this year are fueling the growth. They include in-home caregiver support to help with daily activities, home-delivered meals, and home safety features like bathroom grab bars. Next year, plans are allowed to offer even more non-health services to members with chronic conditions.
“Not all MA plans are offering these benefits,” cautions AARP. “So look carefully at their coverage descriptions on the plan-finder site.”
Thinking of switching from an Advantage plan back to original Medicare? The plan-finder tool also allows you to compare all standardized, private supplemental insurance Medigap plans offered in our area. Medigap insurance helps pay the 20 percent portion Medicare doesn’t.
However, it’s critically important to understand that a Medigap application at this time may be denied due to pre-existing health issues. Insurability is guaranteed only during initial Medicare enrollment.
If changing plans, the nonprofit Medicare Rights Center recommends calling the plan directly to confirm online information is accurate. However, physical enrollment should be directly through Medicare for greater protection in case any problems occur.
Medicare is complicated. The MRC offers a free guide to Medicare fall enrollment at https://www.medicareinteractive.org/2019-fall-open-enrollment-guide/. It also has a national helpline at 800-333-4114.
Florida’s SHINE program (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders) has open enrollment group presentations and is providing free, unbiased, one-on-one counseling at various sites in our area, including libraries in Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, Englewood, and North Port. Get details at www.floridashine.org or call 866-413-5337.
Finally, beware of Medicare-related scams ranging from free genetic DNA tests to medical braces. And while new Medicare cards no longer contain your Social Security number, it can still be used to commit Medicare fraud. So, only give it to providers you know should have it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.