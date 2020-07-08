Editor’s note: Joe Giorgianni has written occasional columns for the Venice Gondolier for many years, some of which have won awards from the Florida Publishers Association.
Every once in a while I take a trip to a very special and unique place.
It’s a place you can’t get to by car or bus. It can’t be reached by air or by water. Yet, it’s really quite easy to get there.
I am amazed at how often I see the same things. Sometimes, but not always, I experience beauty beyond imagination.
Other times, everything is new and wondrous.
Sometimes I see things that are frightening and I don’t want to ever see them again. Many times, however, I find it so peaceful and quiet I wish I could stay there forever.
Once when I took this trip, I found nothing. It was like I was in a gigantic building and I was the only one in it. Everywhere I looked, I found nothing. It wasn’t a good feeling and I was afraid that I would be stuck in this vast emptiness. Some who have gone there stay for a very long time. Some never leave.
Often, when I make this trip, I find laughter. It’s like magic in the air. I seem to float through space. Colors are more brilliant than previous trips and everyone around me seems happy and jubilant.
Then, there are times when everyone is sad. It’s as though no one can find anything to smile about. There are tears and sorrowful feelings. Sometimes I go there and find everyone angry. No one has a pleasant thing to say and I can’t wait to leave.
I think one of the most wonderful abilities I have ever possessed is the ability to make this trip. I’ve learned that what I find when I get there is most often up to me. I decide what I want to see and how long I want to stay. I choose whether I want to see happy or sad things.
Whether I want to be angry or not is truly up to me.
Where is this place where all these things exist? This place you can’t reach by car or bus? Where a plane or boat can’t take you?
It’s in our mind — a place where anything you can imagine exists. A place where happiness abounds, if only you look for it.
But you will also find sadness, tears and anger as well.
What you will find will astound you. And…you will be amazed at the many side streets there are and the many detours that will lengthen your trip, if you let them.
This is the most exhilarating trip anyone can take. It can brighten your day beyond imagination if you let it, and cost you nothing.
What you will find will be magic. What you will find will be yourself.
While the pandemic rages all around the world, your mind can be your personal plane, train, boat or car to anywhere.
Bon voyage!
