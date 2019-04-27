Bring Your Kid to Work Day was again a success at Englewood Community Hospital.
Children of several staff members attended, getting to participate in CPR demonstrations. They toured the Emergency Room, Imaging, Cath Lab and the Operating Room. They also received a visit from the Englewood Fire District to learn about the responsibilities of first responders.
