STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE FROM SCRATCH
Prep: 30 mins
Cook: 15 mins
Additional: 30 mins
Total: 1 hr 15 mins
Servings: 6
Ingredients:
4 cups fresh strawberries, hulled and cut into 1/4-inch thick slices
½ cup white sugar, divided
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
½ cup cold unsalted butter
⅔ cup milk
1 cup heavy cream
¼ cup confectioners' sugar
Directions:
Place strawberries in a bowl and stir in 1/4 cup sugar. Refrigerate until sugar has dissolved, about 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).
Place flour, remaining sugar, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl. Cut butter into 8 pieces and add to the bowl. Cut into the flour mixture with a pastry cutter or 2 knives until finely crumbled. Add milk and stir until dough just comes together.
Place dough on a lightly floured surface and turn to coat with flour. Fold dough in half, press down, and push forward with the heel of your hand. Turn 90 degrees. Repeat 12 times. Roll dough out to 1/2- to 3/4-inch thickness and cut into 4-inch circles with a ring cutter or cookie cutter. Place shortcakes on an ungreased baking sheet.
Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, 12 to 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool slightly.
Meanwhile, pour heavy cream into a large bowl and beat with an electric mixer until it has increased in volume but is still soft. Add confectioners' sugar and mix until combined.
Top each shortcake with whipped cream and spoon strawberries on top.
Per Serving: 557 calories; protein 6.9g; carbohydrates 64.6g; fat 31.3g; cholesterol 97.2mg; sodium 467.8mg.
MINI KEY LIME PIES
Prep: 20 minutes
Cook: 5 minutes
Additional: 1 hr
Total: 1 hr 25 minutes
Servings: 12
Ingredients:
12 mini graham cracker crusts
3 cups sweetened condensed milk
1 cup sour cream
1 cup freshly squeezed Key lime juice
3 tablespoons grated Key lime zest
2 fresh Key limes, thinly sliced
1 (7 ounce) can whipped cream topping
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Place mini graham cracker crusts onto a baking sheet.
In a bowl, whisk together the sweetened condensed milk, sour cream, Key lime juice, and Key lime zest until smooth. Pour the filling into the graham cracker crusts, filling to the top.
Bake in the preheated oven until hot, 5 to 8 minutes. Refrigerate until thoroughly chilled, at least 1 hour. To serve, garnish each mini pie with a Key lime slice and a dollop of whipped cream topping. Or get fancy and do a piped meringue design.
Per Serving: 451 calories; protein 8.5g; carbohydrates 62.7g; fat 19.9g; cholesterol 47.1mg; sodium 271.9mg.
