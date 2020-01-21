SINGER ISLAND - Lovebirds looking to escape the winter chill and bring romance to life in sunny Florida are invited to indulge at the all-suite Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa.
Luxurious suites, romantic oceanside meals, relaxing spa treatments and more await couples ready to make the most out of a Valentine’s-weekend rendezvous.
The resort’s Couples Getaway Package is filled with perks that are perfect for romance like a bottle of champagne and a cheese tray in-suite upon arrival, daily breakfast and two cocktail vouchers. Rates start at $665 per night.
Couples looking to venture outside of the bedroom can book a treatment for two at SiSpa. Couples Spa Suite offers include wash and blowout services at the resort’s new Aire blowout bar and a 50-minute couple’s massage with a choice of an Indian Body Scrub ($580) or a 25-minute Spa-xology ($476).
When it’s time for Valentine’s Day dinner, the resort’s signature restaurant, 3800 Ocean, will offer a four-course prix fixe menu by Executive Chef Marc Rosen. The menu highlights will include oven roasted halibut and halibut cheeks, Asian marinated hanger steak and caramel roasted almost boneless half chicken. For dessert, couples can end the night with a sweet treat prepared by Executive Pastry Chef Kursten Restivo. Dessert options include raspberry chocolate crème brulee and strawberry lemon basil cheesecake.
Valentine’s Day Dinner will be served starting at 4 p.m. and is $79 per person. Reservations can be made by calling 561-340-1795.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.