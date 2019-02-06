The number of Tarpons committing to collegiate programs grew by two Wednesday afternoon.
Quarterback Alex Muse and tight end Tyler Beardsworth were the latest members of Charlotte's football team to sign a letter of intent, and continue their athletic pursuits at the collegiate level.
Muse was masterful in orchestrating the Tarpon offense leading his team into the postseason, and earning the Sun Preps Player of the Year in the process. He will have the opportunity to continue his athletic and academic career at Division I Jacksonville University.
"Coach Waldrop really gave me a chance to show my full potential," said Muse. "He gave me an opportunity to let me be the athlete that I am."
The objective in 2018 was to secure a regional championship, said Muse. And although the Tarpons earned the district championship, there were other variables that ended their postseason run.
"If we had a healthy team, I think we could've gone all the way," said Muse. "We had some injuries, but I wouldn't trade my boys for anything. I think we worked well together, put in work in the offseason, we had leaders on the team that drove us and worked together as a family."
Tyler Beardsworth made the transition from one position to another during his senior year, and his selfless play and major adjustment played a significant role in the Tarpons reaching the postseason. Beardsworth signed with Division III McDaniel College.
"At the beginning of the season, I started at receiver, I just felt like my place was really at tight end," said Beardsworth. "I made the switch right before the Cape Coral game, and that's where we clinched the district title. After that, I was the starting tight end. I had a good time doing it, and did my part on the team."
However, Beardsworth credits his evolution to the Tarpon coaching staff and Binky Waldrop in particular. Beardsworth follows in the footsteps of a pair of twins who came out of the Tarpons program 22 years ago, when the school was known as Western Maryland College.
"The last four years have been awesome and without him, I don't think I would be in the position that I'm in to play ball and further my career," said Beardsworth. "I'm really excited about going. I just want to continue playing ball."
Coach Waldrop professed his admiration for the young men, and how their presence will be missed not only on the field and in the locker room, but as leaders in the school.
"I'm proud of them," said Waldrop. "We're going to miss Alex as a player. He's a great human being and a great individual. Tyler's been a hard worker. About half way through the season he played some great football for us. We're proud of him for that. He played a big part in our big run down the stretch."
