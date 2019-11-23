Of course the Falcons are heavy favorites in Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers. They have Matt Ryan and Julio Jones, a tandem that habitually shreds Tampa Bay’s defense. And as if that weren’t enough, this time around they have Dirk Koetter, who was on the Bucs coaching staff the past four seasons. He knows every single one of this team’s weaknesses.
So if you’re Tampa Bay, what do you do?
Nothing.
You wait.
I’m not suggesting the Bucs lose on purpose, though I’m not arguing against it, either (better to have the third overall pick in next April’s draft than the 13th). I’m suggesting that, in the short term, there’s no meaningful difference between 3-8 and 4-7. Every decision they make, every play they call should be with 2020 in mind, not the Falcons.
In the words of Sun Tzu, “The good fighters of old first put themselves beyond the possibility of defeat, and then waited for an opportunity of defeating the enemy.”
Tampa Bay isn’t in such a position now, but it could be 2020 — before it even makes a move.
Why? The Bucs’ NFC South rivals are more vulnerable than they look. All three, including the division-leading Saints, are on the verge of collapse. Let’s peer into the future:
New Orleans Saints
The 8-2 Saints are Super Bowl contenders, but they’re not invincible. They’ve outscored opponents by only 39 points this season, the lowest point differential among the NFC division leaders (the 49ers lead the conference with a plus-140 differential). They’ve been far less dominant than last season — when they outscored opponents by 151 points — and the season before — when they outscored opponents by 122 points.
You’d expect a team with a plus-39 point differential to win closer to 60 % of its games, not 80 %. The reason New Orleans’ gap is so narrow is that it has played several close games, winning all five of its one-score contests. That doesn’t necessarily mean the Saints are due to lose their next close game, but over the long term, it’s not sustainable. Regression is coming.
And then there’s Drew Brees. The 40-year-old is nearing the end of his NFL career, and his retirement could come as soon as this offseason. Though he’s still effective, he has slipped in Football Outsiders’ pass efficiency ratings. His arm isn’t what it was, either. Throughout his career, his deep pass rate (deep passes are passes that travel 20 yards beyond the line of scrimmage) has hovered between 10 and 13 %. This season, his deep pass rate has plummeted to a career-low 5.3 %, according to Pro Football Focus. He did miss several games because of a thumb injury, but over the next six weeks, it’s worth monitoring his willingness to push the ball down the field.
Also worth monitoring: Brees’ contract. In short, the 2020 contract year is fake. It’s an accounting trick the Saints used to clear salary cap space for the 2019 season and will void March 18, the last day of the league year. When it voids, New Orleans will incur a cap penalty of $21.3 million. In other words, the Saints will be paying more than $20 million to not have Brees on their roster. The only way to avoid the charge is to work out a new deal before the deadline.
Carolina Panthers
Owner David Tepper recently told reporters that he despises mediocrity, and — would you look at that? — the Panthers are 5-5 and fresh off a lopsided loss at home to the Falcons. This season isn’t a blip, either. Carolina is very much a team in decline. Since it reached the Super Bowl in 2015, it’s 29-29.
If Tepper wants to take the team in a new direction, the timing could not be more convenient. The Panthers don’t have much cap space in 2020 ($43.3 million, which ranks 21st, according to Over the Cap), but they could gain $19.1 million if they released quarterback Cam Newton, who has missed almost all of this season because of a foot injury.
The futures of head coach Ron Rivera and general manager Marty Hurney also are very much in doubt.
Atlanta Falcons
Like the Panthers, the Falcons finished 7-9 last season and hoped a series of half measures would be enough to get them back on track. Atlanta, though, took the unusual step of firing its offensive, defensive and special teams coordinators and retaining coach Dan Quinn. The Falcons hired Dirk Koetter to be the offensive coordinator and Ben Kotwica to be the special teams coordinator, and Quinn took over the defensive play-calling.
It hasn’t worked.
Atlanta’s defense — its pass defense in particular — has continued to struggle, prompting Quinn to hand off play-calling duties to assistants Jeff Ulbrich and Raheem Morris. The offense, which picked up some of the slack last season, has declined from one of the NFL’s best to league average.
And so the Falcons find themselves in the worst of circumstances: They aren’t just a bad team; they’re an expensive one. They’re on track to exceed the 2020 cap by about $140,000, according to Over the Cap.
Changes are coming to Flowery Branch, Ga., but to what degree? It’s not as if there’s no talent here. In a league in which quarterbacks play well into their late 30s and early 40s, baby-faced Matt Ryan, 34, has several good years left in him. Julio Jones remains one of the NFL’s best and most explosive receivers. Deion Jones is an All-Pro-caliber linebacker.
The most likely scenario is that Quinn and his staff will take the fall for a poorly constructed roster, and owner Arthur Blank’s next hire will be tasked with sorting out this mess. With Atlanta set to devote a quarter of its salary cap to Matt Ryan and Julio Jones, whoever that coach is won’t have much flexibility. If the Falcons are to rise again, it’s going to take some creativity and a whole lot of luck.
