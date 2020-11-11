TAMPA -- The Tampa Museum of Art will celebrate its centennial year with a Virtual Evening of Giving on Saturday, Nov. 7.
The museum invites Tampa Bay residents to Centennial Celebration: Cheers for 100 Years, a festive virtual fundraiser to ensure that the museum’s art education programs and legacy continue to enrich the community during COVID-19 and for generations to come.
Because the safety and well-being of guests, volunteers, staff and community remain TMA’s top priority during the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum will host one virtual evening of giving.
This month marks 100 years since a community of art enthusiasts came together to inaugurate the first of hundreds of exhibitions at what is today the Tampa Museum of Art. As the museum and the Tampa Bay area grew, the artwork on view inspired thousands of art education programs, school tours and community outreach programs. Michael Tomor, executive director, said “The community’s support has been essential to the museum’s success year after year.
"In 2020 TMA needs the community’s help more than ever to ensure this legacy continues ... for generations to come.”
Supporters of the Centennial Celebration: Cheers for 100 Years virtual evening of giving will enjoy a fun night of virtual entertainment, with live performances, stories, interviews and reflections on a century of accomplishments. Throughout the evening, ticket holders will participate in chance drawings and a live auction. All proceeds will support the innovative exhibitions and art education programs that the museum brings to the community.
Likewise, the funds raised also will support special outreach programs that provide art therapy interventions and meaningful modes of self-expression to vulnerable segments of the population. These groups include children and teens in foster care, children in domestic violence shelters, children of migrant communities, adults living with dementia, HIV/AIDs, substance use disorder and many more.
Tickets to the Centennial Celebration: Cheers for 100 Years are $100 and include access to the virtual celebration, one entry to a chance drawing for prizes throughout the event, opportunities to bid on live auction items, and a coffee table book about the Tampa Museum of Art’s history, titled The Making of a Museum: 100 Years, 100 Works. Tickets and more information about the event and prizes are available at TampaMuseum.org/Centennial.
