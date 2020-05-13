TAMPA — WestShore Plaza reopened recently with limited hours of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Planned reopening dates for individual tenants may vary, so guests are encouraged to call ahead and to follow along on Facebook and Instagram @WestShorePlaza for the most up-to-date information.
“WestShore Plaza remains focused on providing a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone. In the continued need to address COVID-19, the Center has proactively implemented additions to the Code of Conduct, effective immediately and until further notice,” mall management said in a news release.
The Code of Conduct is posted on property and available online.
Alcohol-based hand sanitizer dispensers are located in highly trafficked areas and walkways for public use. Center management is meeting with housekeeping on a daily basis and monitoring alcohol-based hand sanitizing product supply to help ensure all units are stocked.
“We are inspired by the resilience of our community and look forward to safely welcoming back our guests, said Larry Scollo, general manager at WestShore Plaza. “We will continue to work with local, state and federal agencies to do all we can in order to contribute to the containment, treatment and prevention of COVID-19.”
For more information about WestShore Plaza and its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, follow @WestShorePlaza.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.