SEBRING — People were out bright and early to try and beat the crowd attending the annual Tanglewood Craft Fair. As usual, they were there prior to the 8 a.m. opening, anxious to shop for holiday gifts.
Guests were greeted by Maureen Baker and Cathy MacDonald who manned the raffle table in the lobby. A queen-sized bed quilt set and a large lap robe will go to the lucky winners.
For those with a serious sweet tooth, a visit to ‘Sweets 4 U’ was a must. They had apple strudel, sticky buns and something called humming bird cake. This is a delicacy that is similar to carrot cake, but made instead with apples.
Marybeth Suhr was selling watches. “There are a variety of watches that can be used with stretchy interchangeable beaded bands.” She sold a set to Vicki Collins.
“These are beautiful. I love the rose-gold color and that’s what I bought.” Said Collins.
Diane Lowry and Judy Donaldson were offering free liquid soap (but were asking for at least a $1 donation).
“This is a low suds liquid soap make with three ingredients; Fels-Naptha soap, Arm & Hammer Super Washing and 20 Mule Team Borax,” said Lowry.
Contributions received for the soap will be used to help the 2,600 prisoners from all over the US who are enrolled in the Little Lambs program. Little Lambs is a Christian based charity that works to inspire convicts in God’s word.
Lou Ann Weix was offering samples of her ‘body butter’. Pamela Batey decided to give it a try.
“I have a variety of soaps, essential oils, lotions and room sprays.”
Wayne and Susan Rustad, with Custom Leather Craft, had a table full of intricately designed leather goods. Some of their items included knife cases, key chains, phone cases and coin cases.
Sherry Sollers had some lovely unique items at her table, ‘Mandala Rock Painting by Sherry.’
“I use water and putty to make rocks in a mold. Then they are painted in different color mandala designs.”
Ambrose Brooker wanted to do something special for his Veteran’s group at Tanglewood. He had a raffle for a beautiful quilt made by his mother more than 30 years ago. Sandy Quarles took some chances on making it her own.
“I just love the intricate pattern and the colors,” said Quarles.
“All the kids and grandkids got a quilt. It’s all handmade. I decided I could use it to raise money for our veteran’s group,” said Brooker.
The funds from Brooker’s raffle will benefit the Tanglewood Veterans in their support of the Veterans Honor Flights, Day Hospital Van, VFW Last Honors Van and Tanglewood Veterans in need.
Other tables had a myriad of gift and household item including ornaments, plants, religious books, wood and glass crafts, jewelry, afghans, pet items, sports items and so much more.
The RV Food Drive created 15 baskets of goodies to raffle off. They were put together by the Traveling RV’ers to benefit the Heartland Food Bank.
