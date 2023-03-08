KISSIMMEE – Blaine Taranto’s storied wrestling career at Venice High came to an end this past Saturday at the FHSAA state championships with a career-best, second-place finish.
Taranto opened his third state meet on Thursday with a dominating, 15-0 technical fall victory against Viera’s Luke Agcaoili.
Friday, Taranto pinned Marjorie Stoneman Douglas wrestler David Leiva with just one second remaining in the first period to reach the semifinals. There, Taranto punched his ticket for the title bout with a tense, 1-0 win against Wellington’s Sam Marvel.
Reaching the championship match was the pinnacle of Taranto’s high school career. He first reached states as a sophomore, finishing fifth. Last year, Taranto capped his junior campaign with a third-place finish.
Saturday, Taranto and South Dade’s Luis Acevedo battled to a 6-6 deadlock at the end of three periods, leading to a sudden-victory overtime period. Acevedo won with a takedown.
Taranto will now depart Venice as the school’s all-time wins leader and record-holder for most pins in a season.
Kase Hopper, a freshman, made his first state appearance, finishing seventh by defeating South Dade’s Bryan Morales via a second-period pin.
Cael Newton, of Charlotte, was the area’s lone victor among eight wrestlers vying for a title Saturday during the FHSAA state wrestling championships at Silver Spurs Arena.
It took just 108 seconds Saturday for Newton to become what he always knew he would be – a state champion.
New Smyrna Beach’s Dylon York barely had enough time to know what was happening.
“I knew I was gonna go out there and get it done,” Newton said. “So it was over when I stepped on the mat.”
Charlotte – led by Newton in the 220-pound weight class – celebrated a third-place finish in the Class 2A competition with all nine wrestlers finding a spot on the podium. Lemon Bay sent six of its nine wrestlers to the podium en route to a seventh-place team finish in Class 1A.
Newton’s title run was the culmination of a wrestling career that began at age 5 and ended with him carrying Robinson off the mat in an impromptu celebration in the moments following his first-round pin of York.
“He’s a lot lighter (than he looks),” Newton said of Robinson with a laugh. “A lot lighter.”
Newton’s future will be playing football at Army, but he said he might still find his way onto the mat at the service academy.
“I think when I go to West Point, I’m going to be playing football, but I think I’m going to try and get in the room a little bit and stay in shape that way.”
HONORS FOR JOYCE
North Port’s Dominic Joyce entered Saturday as a defending state champion at 182 pounds. Though he lost to Southwest Miami’s Franklyn Ordonez in a rematch of last year’s bout, the day – and his career – can’t be considered anything other than a resounding success.
Prior to the championship round, Joyce was honored as the recipient of the NextLevel Student Scholarship, as well as the Russell A. Mauger Mental Attitude award.
Joyce was a runaway choice for both honors.
“Dominic is a really deserving kid,” North Port coach Eugene Hill said. “When the hurricane hit us, we were devastated,” Hill said. “Our whole town was flooded and Dominic brought in supplies with Move Mountains. He took supplies off airplanes and handed out supplies. So if there’s one kid that deserved it more than anyone, it’s Dominic Joyce.”
VENICE RESULTS
KASE HOPPER (106)
d. Egehan Yilhan (Windermere), fall, 1:37; lost to Andrew Punzalan (Cypress Bay), dec., 8-6; d. Rocco Duygulu (Marjory Stoneman Douglas), dec., 10-5; lost to Malachi Ortiz (Palm Harbor University), maj. dec., 12-3. SEVENTH PLACE: d. Bryan Morales (South Dade), fall, 2:54.
BLAINE TARANTO (120)
d. Luke Agcaoili (Viera), tech fall, 15-0; d. David Leiva (Marjory Stoneman Douglas), fall, 1:59; d. Sam Marvel (Wellington Community), dec., 1-0. CHAMPIONSHIP: lost to Luis Acevedo (South Dade), SV-1, 8-6.
