Ray Taranto and Venice coach Patrick Ryan weren't sure just what senior wrestler Blaine Taranto's career win total was going into this weekend's King of the Beach tournament.
When Taranto pinned Sarasota's Joey Everly in the third round of pool play on Saturday, family friend Scotty Bouthiller and Ray held up congratulatory signs.
By Ryan's estimate, Taranto was still two wins short of the goal.
No matter. Taranto continued on, pinning Imagine's Angel Vazquez, then shut out Somerset's Raymond Greene 7-0 in the 122-pound championship to earn his 100th by any measure.
Venice finished second in the eight team tournament, behind Somerset and ahead of Charlotte's junior varsity. Dalton Peacock (128), Gage Wiggins (140), Micah Thomson (172) and Dylan Smith (197) also won titles for the Indians. Lucas Wheeler finished second at 184.
Charlotte's Jett McCauley won the title at 184.
Concurrently, Venice finished third in the Queen of the Beach invitational. The Indians fielded just two wrestlers but Tristany Smallwood (107) and Sydney Pablo (112) each won titles. Charlotte's Iyonna Ross placed third at 107.
Girls soccer
Lemon Bay shook off a scoreless first half with three goals after intermission to rally past Key West, 3-2, on Saturday morning.
The Mantas improved to 12-5-1 on the season, making the long trip to the island on Friday morning with plans to return home Sunday afternoon.
Just two matches remain this coming week before district play begins. The Mantas travel to Sarasota Military on Tuesday before closing out the regular season at home against Estero on Thursday.
