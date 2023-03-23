SARASOTA — A day after walking out of a Sarasota County School Board meeting at which a homophobic slur was directed at him, Board Member Tom Edwards filed for re-election.
“I feel that it’s my duty to continue to be the voice of reason,” said Edwards, who describes himself as a moderate Democrat and as a fighter.
The GOP announced it will be trying to oust him in the next election.
School Board elections are nonpartisan but the other four members ran with the endorsement of the local Republican Party and the chair, Bridgette Ziegler, is married to the head of the state party.
Edwards said he’d been the target of a homophobic remark two weeks earlier that caught everyone off guard. When Ziegler didn’t admonish the speaker, Edwards said, he gave her the benefit of the doubt.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Ziegler declined to shut down a speaker who made a similar comment. He considered it “emotional violence.”
“I understood that she’s part of the plan,” he said.
That “plan,” he explained, is a campaign to sow chaos and mistrust regarding the district to undermine its A-rating ahead of legislation proposed this year to allow all students to use vouchers to attend charter schools.
The first phase of the plan occurred last year, he said, when control of charters, which are not subject to the same standards as public schools, was taken away from school districts. It happened “quietly,” he said, because the culture wars being waged were a distraction.
He also walked out, Edwards said, because there’s a mental health crisis in the public schools, especially among LGBTQ+ students, and none of them should be subjected to “hate, bigotry and vitriol.”
A third reason for leaving the meeting, he said, was that he’s trying to get the attention of the public to keep people from thinking that the “grooming” of children is the norm.
Studies show, he said, that 97% of child sexual abuse is by heterosexuals.
Edwards said the support he has received via emails, texts and public conversations has been “overwhelming,” showing that the community as a whole is more moderate than the board.
He was stopped on his way to a concert recently by a woman who started crying while she was apologizing for the way he’s been treated.
He said he’s never been subjected to a homophobic experience in the county other than at a board meeting.
He said he senses that the public will step in to protect the district from the “extreme” agenda being advanced by what he called the “cabal.”
It included firing a superintendent backed by 97% of respondents to a teachers union survey and a current effort to do away with a character education program, he said.
Much of it goes under the banner of parental rights, but that’s a political strategy, Edwards said, because parents have always had rights.
He said he sees attacks on him — an “inconsequential vote on the School Board” — as evidence that people in power are afraid the tide is turning away from their agenda, which is not in the best interest of students.
