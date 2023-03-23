Tom Edwards

Sarasota County School Board member Tom Edwards.

 SCREENSHOT

SARASOTA — A day after walking out of a Sarasota County School Board meeting at which a homophobic slur was directed at him, Board Member Tom Edwards filed for re-election.

“I feel that it’s my duty to continue to be the voice of reason,” said Edwards, who describes himself as a moderate Democrat and as a fighter.


