Tarpon leap

Plans for a televised tarpon fishing tournament with events scheduled for Punta Gorda and Sarasota have been indefinitely postponed after guides associations raised objections.

PUNTA GORDA — Two Florida Keys guides associations and another group successfully lobbied one tarpon fishing tournament organizer to “indefinitely postpone” a series of tarpon tournaments slated for this spring between the Keys and Sarasota that could have impacts to South Florida tarpon populations.

The organizers of the Sport Fishing Championship Tarpon Championship Series planned three inshore televised tarpon tournaments in Islamorada, Punta Gorda and Sarasota in the spring.


