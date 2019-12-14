FORT MYERS — It will be a very early day for the Charlotte High School boys basketball team on Monday.
The Tarpons looked sluggish, made poor shooting decisions and was outplayed in every facet of the game as Mainland of Daytona Beach rallied in the second half to secure a 69-60 victory Saturday at the City of Palms Premiere at Evangelical Christian School in Fort Myers.
Jordan Sears led all scorers with 26 points and added five assists despite having some first-half foul trouble for the Bucs (4-3). Brandon Cordero added 17 for the victors, who handed the Tarpons their first loss this season.
Charlotte coach Tom Massolio said the score doesn't show just how badly his team was outplayed, despite being within one possession with three minutes remaining.
He said only one person came to play, and he was the reason the Tarpons hung in for so long; Tyrik Gainer, whose five threes and 17 points in the first half had Charlotte even at 30 at the break.
"Tyrik kept us in the first half. Other than that, we had nobody else contribute and nobody wanted any part of this today," Massolio said. "Today was a big disappointment."
Mainland made defensive adjustments at halftime and kept Gainer from getting good shots, while Sears couldn't be stopped, scoring 11 points in the third quarter to help the Bucs build a 49-45 lead after three.
"Charlotte has a lot of size so we had to keep fighting. My guys trusted each other," said Mainland coach Joe Giddens. "We put a guy on Gainer in the second half and took some shots out of his hand and that was big for us."
Though Tre Carroll tried to bring Charlotte (5-1) back with 24 points and 11 rebounds, Brandon Cordero sank a pair of threes and the Bucs hit their free throws to help clinch the win.
Meanwhile, Charlotte showed its desperation, taking threes from another area code to try to get back in the game, causing Massolio to make some changes in the team's schedule.
"We put up a lot of low percentage shots in the second half. We couldn't get a stop or an offensive possession when we needed to and I don't think Tre played anywhere near how he could play," Massolio said. "This is the atmosphere you want to be in and we had nothing. We'll find out at 5 a.m. Monday what we're about."
Gainer ended up with 20 points, while freshman John Gamble added 10 for Charlotte. Marquez Knoghton led the Bucs in rebounds with nine.
Scoring leaders:
Mainland (69): Jordan Sears 26, Brendon Cordero 17, Willis 9, Bowman 7, Knoghton 5, Brennen 3, Thompson 2.
Charlotte (60): Tre Carroll 24, Tyrik Gainer 20, John Gamble 10, Ulmaniec 3, Toure 2, Phanor 1.
Dunbar outlasts Venice
FORT MYERS — Caleb Snowden made a three-pointer with 40 seconds remaining, and the Dunbar High School boys basketball team overcame a deficit and a coaching error in the closing seconds to defeat Venice 54-52 Saturday at the City of Palms Premiere at Evangelical Christian School.
Venice, which led by as many as nine in the second half despite playing without Malakai Wideman, saw its chances fade after several of its players ran into foul trouble.
Venice coach John Flynn praised his team's effort after playing a late one Friday.
"We were shorthanded, so the effort they put in today, I couldn't have asked for a better thing," Flynn said. "Foul trouble hurt us as we went with a short rotation."
Despite that, the Indians (3-2) hung in there. Christian Rodriguez hit a three with 2:35 remaining to give Venice a short-lived 49-46 lead.
The Tigers went on an 8-1 run, which included Snowden's three, to take a 54-50 lead in the closing seconds — the game apparently won after a jump ball and possession arrow in its favor.
However, Dunbar coach Tim Maloney called a time out when he didn't have any, giving Venice a two-shot technical and the ball with 14 seconds left.
After Will Mizer hit both free throws, Venice went for the tie, but the wild desperation shot was off the mark as time expired.
Venice led for much of the first half even though starters Vince Marino, Tristan Burroughs and Mason Brooks had to sit with three fouls.
Dunbar (3-0) still found itself trailing mainly because the Tigers shot 12 of 21 from the line.
Trailing 20-16 at the half, Dunbar's offense got in gear in the third quarter with Ahmad Watkins and Shaun Russ getting going to tie the game at 39 after three.
Mizer led all scorers with 17 points while Rodriguez added 14 for Venice. Jones led Dunbar with 14, with Ahmad Watkins adding 13.
"It was an effort day for us, with three sophomores and two juniors. This will help us for the rest of the season," Flynn said.
Leading scorers:
Venice (52): Will Mizer 17, Christian Rodriguez 14, Marino 8, Burroughs 6, Platt 4, Brouche 3.
Dunbar (54): Caleb Jones 14, Ahmad Watkins 13, Russ 9, Snowden 9, Watson 5, Maloney 2, Bonamy 2.
In other prep basketball news:
Lemon Bay wins with buzzer-beater
Lemon Bay High School's Jacob Newcomb drained a three-pointer at the buzzer for the 47-45 win Saturday against Community Christian School.
The two teams matched up well with each scoring 18 points in the first quarter. The Mustangs held a slight lead at half: 27-24.
The Manta Rays gained control in the second half, and narrowly brought home the win.
Leading scorers:
Mustangs (45): I. Levine 15, D. Carter 10, R. Anicet 10, B. Hill 6, E. Bray 4
Manta Rays (47): C. Geisendorfer 21, J. Newcomb 13, S. Collum 8, R. Bounds 3, G. Arritt 2
