Tonight's matchup, has far greater implications than a rivalry rich with tradition and area bragging rights, it's the opportunity to secure top seed in the district.
The Charlotte Tarpons (12-4, 7-1) and undefeated Port Charlotte Pirates are set to clash at the Pirates Cove. If the Pirates win, they're the no. 1 seed in 7A district 10, if the Tarpons win, it will go to a coin toss. The game's winner will have home court advantage during the district playoffs.
"It's amazing how many times the games have meant something, and probably over the last seven years it's been unreal," said Massolio. "It's always a big game no matter what, no matter who's on the floor. We're looking forward to the game. Port Charlotte is 16-0 because they have played to win 16 games. They have done a great job. This is one of the best teams Port Charlotte has ever had. They have no control over who gets put on their schedule. They just go out and compete and do what they need to do, night in and night out, and they've done that."
And even though the game's importance is far reaching, the Tarpons are treating tonight's matchup no differently than any other contest.
"We have to go out and do what we do well, and hopefully come out on top," said Massolio. "We have our guys and our legs under us, and have had some time to prepare, and I think that we're pretty good."
The Tarpons are at full-strength, with Ahmad Johnson back in the lineup, and are poised for a deep playoff run, as evidenced with their convincing 50-point victory against Cape Coral Tuesday night.
"We have to go out and compete and play our game," said Massolio. "We have to do the things that we do well, both offensively and defensively. It's going to take some breaks here and there in the game; it always has. There's usually two or three big plays in the game, and we have to make those, and if we make those, we have a shot to win. If we don't make those plays, they have a shot to win. It comes down to that. Tomorrow night, the better team is going to win."
The Tarpons strength of schedule has pitted their roster against some of the best teams in the nation, which has been an invaluable learning experience for a team whose immediate objective is to win the district title.
"We're going to play the best teams possible, and we're going to play guys that are going to go to the next level," said Massolio. "My kids can say, 'Hey I played against that guy.' You watch them on TV and say, 'I played against him.' We've already played five guys like that. That's our goal as a program. It's always been that way."
