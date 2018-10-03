Tarpons run at North Port cross country invitational By STEVE KNAPP Sportswriter Oct 3, 2018 0 Facebook Twitter Email Alexa Roughton and Victoria Simeone take a well-deserved break after finishing 38th and 37th just 1/100th of a second apart. HERALD PHOTO BY STEVE KNAPP The Lady Tarpons, coached by Chris Robishaw, finished 8th out of 23 teams. HERALD PHOTOS BY STEVE KNAPP Tarpon varsity runners warm up before their race. HERALD PHOTO BY STEVE KNAPP The Charlotte varsity cross-country team get together before their race at North Port last Saturday. HERALD PHOTO BY STEVE KNAPP The Tarpons JV team stops for a photo shoot before they run the final race of the meet. HERALD PHOTO BY STEVE KNAPP Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.