The Charlotte Tarpons JV softball team had their first home game of the season and didn’t do so well in front of the home town fans. They couldn’t get the big hit when they needed it and lost to Port Charlotte 11-1.
The Pirates touched Tarpon starter Logun Midgett for 4 runs on 4 hits in the first and it was an uphill battle from then on for the Tarpons. The Pirates added a run in the third and had a pair in the fifth and invoked the run rule with another 4 spot in the sixth inning.
The Tarpons lone tally came in the fourth when left fielder Mia Rivieccio blasted a shot to the gap in left center to score Ella Snyder from third. Rivieccio was out on a controversial call as she attempted to stretch her double into a three bagger. She collided with the Pirate shortstop making the catch while rounding second which some people thought it could have been called obstruction. The call wasn’t made and it ended the inning.
The Tarpons had other chances but weren’t able to get the big hit at the right time to get them back into the game. In the third, Lindsey Levesque and Midgett led off with walks. Madyson Ratliff drew a one out free pass to juice the bases. A strikeout and an out on a play at the plate after a passed ball ended the inning. Another bases loaded two out threat in the fifth ended with a ground out.
