SARASOTA — With only four months to go in their one-year timetable, the Sarasota County Mosquito Management Task Force met for the first time in January.
On May 8, 2018, Sarasota County Commissioners agreed a task force should be formed to review Mosquito Control Management policy, operating procedures, laboratory protocols and best practices. The move came after commissioners received complaints from residents about mosquito infestations.
But the move to set up some kind of review committee started before that. In 2017, Sarasota County Commissioner Mike Moran opened the discussion after learning a previous citizen-based advisory board hadn’t been in place since 2016. Moran tried to correct it by setting up a new advisory board. Instead, county commissioners agreed on a task force.
A typical county advisory board is continuous and made up of citizens who serve two- to four-year terms and meet on a regular basis. They make recommendations to the County Commission as issues come up. In contrast, the task force consists of industry professionals who are charged with completing their task of reviewing the department’s policies and procedures within a year, and submitting a report to commissioners.
New members learned Jan. 28, that since the task force wasn’t created until late 2018, they only have a few months to meet. However, Chuck Henry, who oversees the district, told members if they need more time, the county commissioners can be asked in April to extend the task force’s time together.
The new task force voted Mark Latham, director of Manatee County Mosquito Control, as their chairperson, and Angel Lara, Greenhouse Manager at Selby Gardens in Sarasota, as vice chair.
“In addition to reviewing the procedures, I would like to know what the complaints from the public were,” said new member Ron Montgomery, operations manager for Hillsborough County Mosquito Control. “I’d like to know how that measures up with existing policy.”
Montgomery said public education about mosquito control is imperative. He said learning more of what the district does to educate residents and visitors can help the task force correlate citizens’ concerns.
“Maybe the district is not getting the story out there, maybe there needs to be more outreach,” he said.
Lyman Roberts, former longtime director of Sarasota County Mosquito Control and task force member, asked if the district had a booth at the Sarasota County Fair (March 15-24) as an opportunity to answer questions or educate residents. Roberts said he used to survey residents on mosquito control services to learn more about public concerns or needs.
Wade Brennan, manager of Sarasota County Mosquito Control said they had not planned a booth at the fair. He said the outreach specialist goes to schools, libraries, and other community events. The staff is allowed to pick which events to attend.
Lara asked if the county was still having working group Integrated Pest Management meetings. Those meetings were composed of county employees who deal with chemicals and implemented the counties Integrated Pest Management policies. The group also did an annual evaluation of the county’s IPM programs to ensure that the policy was being followed.
There were no Integrated Pest Management group meetings in 2017, but one was held in late 2018. Henry said Brennan, who has been at the helm for less than six months, is getting those meetings “back on track.”
The next Task Force meeting is 1 p.m. Feb. 14 at 5531 Pinkney Ave., Sarasota. The public is welcome to attend.
