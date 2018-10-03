Would it be possible to get an Uber driver to take me an hour and a half home?
That thought ran ever so briefly through my mind during my afternoon of wine and liquor tasting in Lake Placid. Luckily, I only had small amounts of each, so didn’t need to worry about it on that particular day, but I was thinking about possibilities for future visits.
Apparently, Henscratch Road is the place to be, since both Henscratch Farms Vineyard & Winery and Sugar Sand Distillery are on that street, less than a half mile apart. When I arrived at Henscratch Farms, I didn’t yet know about Sugar Sand, but Marta Jones, who let me taste some of the Henscratch wines, told me about it before I left. From what I understand, those recommendations go both ways, so each of the businesses is benefitting from the other, which I love to see.
Anyway, Henscratch Farms, owned by Drew Jones and Brooke Bundy, not only grows their own grapes, but they also grow blueberries, raspberries, strawberries and other fruits they use in their wines. Some of you reading this column may have attended their annual Grape Stomping event a few weeks ago, and right now they are in the middle of wine-making season.
I tried several of their best sellers—the Raspberry Southern Sippin’ wine, so called because of the high alcohol content, the Blueberry Port and the Orange Sunrise, which tasted like a Mimosa without the bubbles. All were delicious, but I ended up buying a bottle of the Orange Sunrise, mostly because I was intrigued with Marta’s use of the new (to me) phrase, “Breakfast wine.”
While at Henscratch Farms, I took a peek inside the old grain silo that now serves as the winemaking room, and then I fed some of the resident chickens a few Cheerios, which were provided at the front of the general store. That’s also where you can buy wines, jams, jellies, honey, snacks and wine-related accessories.
Down the road, Sugar Sand Distillery is owned by partners Jessica Griffin and Don Davies, who have set up their craft operation in the middle of 10 acres of sugarcane. That’s what they use to make Crane Vodka, Lake Placid Rum, 12 Hour Shine and soon, Hammock Gin.
When I got there, Don was tending to his distilling machinery out under a shelter and Jessica was inside the beautiful, air- conditioned tasting room with some customers. Typically, Jessica’s teenage son Scotty leads tours through the sugarcane fields, but on this day, he was out running errands, so Don showed me around.
He explained to me how sugar cane is planted and grows and it’s fascinating. I was mostly impressed by the fact that he planted his crop in February and most of it is now more than 10 feet tall. He also walked me through the process of how that sugarcane juice is transformed into the finished product, and then showed me the 250-gallon copper still (a work of art) he uses to produce his moonshine.
When you take a tour at Sugar Sand, your $7.50 buys you a tasting of all the clear spirits they sell, a special tour cocktail and $5 off all the bottles. At my tasting, Jessica told me that their moonshine was about half the alcohol content of the moonshine of my North Carolina ancestors, and said that it smelled like butter popcorn, because of the corn mash recipe. She was exactly right about the smell, and it certainly went down much smoother than the moonshine of old.
Both Marta and the Sugar Sand partners were telling me that their hope is that someone will come along to buy the ten acres that’s for sale between the two properties and put a craft brewery on it. All I know is that if that happens, I will look a little closer into the Uber cost.
Debbie Flessner writes the Live Like a Tourist column for the Sun newspapers. You may contact her at dj@flessner.net.
