Retail Sales School Supplies

During the back-to-school tax holiday, most school supplies that cost $50 or less will be exempt from sales taxes.

 AP file photo/David Zalubowski

TALLAHASSEE — As summer break winds down and students gear up for the academic year, a back-to-school tax “holiday” on items such as clothes and school supplies is set to begin Monday.

Sales-tax exemptions on school-related purchases will run through Aug. 7. The holiday, which has become something of an annual event, was part of a broader $800 million tax package that Gov. Ron DeSantis signed in May. The package also included tax breaks on such things as hurricane supplies, outdoor goods, diapers, children’s clothing and books.


