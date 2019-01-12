SEBRING — A physical education teacher and coach at Heartland Christian Academy was arrested Wednesday and charged with lewd and lascivious behavior against a female minor.
Jack Charles Howard III, 27, of Avon Park, was arrested by officers from the Sebring Police Department. Howard was charged with lewd and lascivious behavior against a minor who is between 12 to 16 years of age. The crime reportedly occurred on the school campus.
Howard has been released from jail on bond, according to Lt. Thomas Gilliard.
Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund said, “We are exploring whether or not we have multiple victims. It is a dynamic and developing investigation.”
Rebekah Kogelschatz, director of Heartland Christian Academy, said Howard was hired in August 2018 as a physical education teacher and coach. He was terminated from his position on Thursday. The assistant physical education coach will cover his former position.
Heartland Christian Academy is a private K-12 school with 250 students. Kogelschatz said parents have been informed about the incident through an email.
Kogelschatz said, “I’m still waiting on investigations and want the process to work its way through.”
District 10 Assistant State’s Attorney Christine Pletcher said the penalty for lewd and lascivious behavior can include a maximum of 15 years in prison. However, the full investigation has not been completed, and Howard has not been convicted at this time.
Hoglund is encouraging anyone with information regarding this incident or Howard to contact the Sebring Police Department at 863-471-5108 or email stephenwilliams@mysebring.com.
“Along with the school director, we want to ensure the safety of the kids,” Hoglund said.
