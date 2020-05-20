VENICE — Joyce Keigher follows the same routine each weekday morning.
She arrives in her empty classroom at Epiphany Cathedral School, says a prayer for each of her 18 third-grade students, and then begins reading through and responding to as many as 200 emails she will receive during the day.
“Sometimes the students just want to say hello or share something that has happened in their lives,” she said. “But usually, they have a question about a lesson plan or I will get messages from their parents along the same lines.”
For thousands of others along the Suncoast like Keigher, teaching online has become the new normal. Mastering the technology to teach from a distance is challenging
