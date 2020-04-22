ENGLEWOOD — From her little red car, Joan Mangone beeped and waved recently at school cafeteria workers.
Mangone, an LA Ainger Middle School home economics teacher, was one of a dozen teachers who turned out to celebrate the lunch lady crew at the school.
“We really appreciate the cafeteria workers,” Mangone said.
During a staff meeting, Mary Murnighan asked fellow teachers to join her for a mini parade for the cafeteria workers as they distributed food.
“Our cafeteria workers are feeding about 400 children every day,” Murnighan said. “We wanted to thank them in person but from a safe distance.”
Mangone said teachers are a special breed of people and many like herself “really miss the students.”
“We have no idea how much stress some of our students may be feeling because their parent may have lost their job or had medical issues,” she said. “Usually the student could confide in us at school when there’s a problem at home. I just hope they are all OK and know we care about them. We love them and can’t wait to see them again.”
Patti Berry, Lemon Bay High School cafeteria manager, was at LA Ainger Middle School helping with school lunches. She was happy to see teachers and their children holding signs thanking the cafeteria crew.
“That was really nice,” she said waving back to teachers.
Murnighan also encouraged teachers to order from local restaurants.
“The community voted for the referendum to help our schools,” Murnighan said. “We didn’t forget how important that vote was to our schools. We will do all we can to give back to the community by supporting our businesses. We know restaurants were hit hard. We know some of our parents and students work at these restaurants.”
After waving goodbye to cafeteria workers, the group of teachers headed around the corner, horns blaring, to the Englewood fire station on Boundary Boulevard in Rotonda. Lt. Terry Miller came out to see what the fuss was about, and Murnighan greeted him with a Boston cream pie fresh from Super Day, a local business.
“This is awesome,” Miller said.
Teachers beeped, waved, held up signs and thanked Miller as they left the station.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.