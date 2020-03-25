ENGLEWOOD — Unclear about how long schools would close, principals and their staff recently gathered to figure out how to feed children in need.
All but two schools in Charlotte County serve free breakfast and lunch to students who rely on it during the school year. Last week, there was no initial plan to feed students beyond spring break if schools closed longer, according to district spokesperson Mike Riley. He said the cafeteria workers would also have to self-quarantine for 15 days.
Denise Young, Lemon Bay High School assistant principal, knew the district’s mobile food truck was going to three locations in Charlotte County during spring break, but Englewood wasn’t one of them. The group of educators also knew schools could close longer after more cases of the coronavirus were reported in Florida.
Information also kept changing as school closings were extended from one week to now April 15.
“We knew there was a lot of uncertainty of what might happen after spring break,” said Young, who spent many hours recently delivering food to families. “We thought families might be prepared for one week, but once we found out schools were shut down for the next month, we wanted to help our kids in this neck of the woods have breakfast and lunch for at least a week.”
Young and Andrea Green, a LBHS science teacher, requested $25 donations on Facebook, asking for families to help support families in need.
“We did a shopping trial run and were able to buy five breakfasts and five lunches that would support a child,” Young said. “Then some principals and teachers volunteered to deliver the food to the families.”
Grace Shepard, principal of Myakka River Elementary School, said that after she spoke to staff members, she added more names to her list of students in need.
“My list kept growing,” Shepard said. “Carrie Dillmore is my lead teacher. She helped pick up the bags and we came back to the school to map out our deliveries.”
As the group was delivering meals to 130 students, they learned the district expanded the mobile service to include two schools in Englewood, including Myakka River Elementary, 12650 Willmington Blvd., and L.A. Ainger Middle School, 245 Cougar Way in Rotonda. Any Englewood pupil, parent or caregiver, including Englewood Elementary School students, can go to one of these sites for two meals a day.
Others countywide sites include the Baker Center, East Elementary and Punta Gorda Middle, Peace River Elementary, Neil Armstrong Elementary, Deep Creek Elementary and Liberty Elementary. Families must bring their children to receive a to-go meal but don’t have to get out of their vehicles.
All children 18 and under can receive a meal curbside at the parent pick-up site from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. from the locations five days a week. Meals are to be eaten “off premises” through April 15. There will be no service on April 10 (Good Friday).
“We are so happy to hear there will be locations in Englewood. We have needs over here,” Young said. “The help we gave this week is huge for our struggling families. We are happy to help with the short-term fix. We live in such a giving community with neighbors, friends and businesses who step up and help in any manner possible.”
On a Facebook post, Green thanked the community.
“We will have every Englewood student we know about taken care of for 5 days breakfast/lunch/snacks,” she wrote. “Your generosity is incredible! Special thanks to Susan Fugett Chabot and Lenny Fasano for bag packing help! Much love to all!”
Parents of children with food allergies are “fully responsible to ensure that their child does not consume food that will cause them to be sick,” according to the district’s website.
