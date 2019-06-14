Highlights
Boys win first-ever district title; girls 4x400 relay wins regional championship.
How the
season ended
14 athletes go to state meet, Mike Trapani medals in the triple jump.
The moment
it turned
The regional meet at Charlotte High was a monumental day for the Indians.
Aside from winning a regional championship for the second straight year with the 4x400 relay team, Venice broke a school record in the 4x100 relay — narrowly sending that squad to states.
Aside from that, first-time track and field athletes Marlem Louis (discus) and Aja Jones (shot put) qualified for the state meet along with newcomer Carson Skillman.
It was a day of meeting — and in some cases, exceeding — expectations for Venice, resulting in the most athletes to qualify for the state meet in school history.
Biggest win
The Venice boys track and field team won its first-ever district title at the District 3A-10 meet at Clearwater High School while the girls team finished second.
The boys team finished with 126.5 points, leading the rest of the field by 16 points. The girls team compiled 140.5 points — 37.5 points ahead of third place, but 14.5 points behind East Lake.
Mike Trapani was the lone individual district champion, in both the long jump and triple jump — Long jump of 6.38 meters, triple jump of 13.26 meters.
“It was fantastic,” 800m runner Carson Skillman said. “I’m really happy everyone came together and we were able to pull that off because we had some setbacks in the beginning of the meet, but we came through and won. So that was really exciting to see.”
Under the radar
difference maker
As a freshman, Juliana Courville competed in the 800 meter run, the 400 meter run and was part of two relay teams that competed in the state meet in Jacksonville.
Also a cross country runner for the Indians, Courville is a naturally gifted runner who coaches say could be competitive in nearly any track event.
Courville wound up setting the school record for the fastest run in the 800m for the girls team and won a regional championship as a part of the 4x400 relay team with Gabby LaRock, Hannah Robertson and Rachel Rose.
After competing in three events at the state level in her debut season, the future looks bright for Courville at Venice.
“As a freshman, Juliana became the fastest 800 meter girl in Venice High School history,” Venice track coach Tim Weidlein said. “She had a great cross country season, then she played JV soccer and actually coach (Gary) Bolyard came up to me and said, ‘Man, this girl can flat out run.’ You can only compete in four events in track and field, but if we could, we’d run her in as many as we could. She’s just a special talent.”
Biggest clutch
performance
The 4x100 relay team (Kirstin Dooling, Audrey Ayette, Ashley Ayette, Savannah James) finished in eighth place at this year’s Region 3A-3 meet — grabbing the final spot in states by four-tenths of a second.
The team, created just weeks before the regional meet due to a shuffling of relay squads, far exceeded expectations — breaking the school record and qualifying for the state meet.
“We were seeded 12th, so we didn’t even think we’d make it this far, but we snuck in at eighth by breaking the school record,” Ashley Ayette said.
Along with the 4x100, Venice also was represented in the 4x400 (Juliana Courville, Hannah Robertson, Rachel Rose, Gabby La Rock) and 4x800 relays (Courville, Robertson, La Rock, Mason Schilling).
Stat of the season
The Indians showed just how athletic they are this track and field season, as they sent the most athletes (14) they ever have in Coach Jason Potter’s tenure.
Several of those Indians at the state championships were two- or three-sport athletes, such as Marlem Louis (football, weightlifting, track and field), Mike Trapani (football, weightlifting, track and field), Aja Jones (volleyball, track and field), Gabby LaRock (basketball and track and field) and Mason Schilling (soccer and track and field).
Trapani was the lone Indian to medal — placing eighth in the triple jump — but it was nonetheless an impressive showing for Venice in 2019.
“We’ve never had this many kids go to states in the 16 years I’ve been coaching here,” Potter said the week of the state meet. “We’re pretty happy about that. We’re right on the cusp of placing in all running events.
Historic
significance
It was a year of firsts for the Venice track and field team in 2019.
Not only did the boys team win its first district championship, but the combined team sent 14 athletes to the state meet — a first — and had athletes break school records along the way.
When it was all said and done, Mike Trapani (triple jump), Marlem Louis (discus), Aja Jones (shot put) and Sarah Harding (pole vault) represented the Indians in the field events. In the relay events, Kirstin Dooling, Audrey Ayette, Ashley Ayette and Savannah James (4x100 relay team), Juliana Courville, Hannah Robertson, Rachel Rose and Gabby LaRock (4x400 relay team), Courville, Robertson, LaRock and Mason Schilling (4x800 relay team) rounded out the teams.
In the 800 meter run, Courville, LaRock and Carson Skillman all represented Venice as well.
Trapani, who took eighth in the triple jump, was the only Indian to medal and he went out strong after coming back from a disappointing trip to the state meet as a junior.
“It’s awesome,” Trapani told the Venice Gondolier Sun after medaling at the state meet. “The trip we take up here is great. It’s a good bonding time and then getting to triple jump with all of these amazing athletes. It’s awesome. It isn’t sinking in yet, not really. But I couldn’t ask to close it out much better.”
