Two teammates with very different stories.
One was a multi-sport athlete, the other had been involved with dance for a decade, but yet Karissa Parker and Emily Via are now part of the same volleyball roster. Both play for the Imagine Schools at North Port’s Lady Sharks, Parker as a libero and Via as a middle blocker.
Parker found herself playing multiple sports from a young age, participating in both volleyball and basketball.
“I stuck with volleyball and I really liked it,” said Parker.
However, the game didn’t come naturally for Parker, even though she was athletic. The Sharks libero had to develop her skills over time. Basketball was a completely different experience she said.
“We had a coach who owned his own gym and so I was very prepared for season,” said Parker, who is a senior, when referring to her experience on the hardwood.
As a libero, Parker stays low to the ground, passing the ball to her teammates. She stands five-feet five-inches tall.
“My thighs have to be very strong,” said Parker, who started playing volleyball when she was in seventh grade, and had initially been an outside hitter, transitioning to becoming a defensive specialist and eventually moving into her role as a libero. “I need to be able to stay low and propel my body forward and to the sides to get every ball.”
The Lady Sharks are 11-2 this fall, and the cohesiveness of the roster has played a role in the team’s success, said Parker.
“A lot of the girls I’m really close too,” said Parker. “We brought a lot of new girls on this year and we have a really good team, and we connect well and we play well. It’s a a great season for my final year.”
As a libero, one of Parker’s responsibilities is to be the loudest player on the court at all times, emphasizing the importance of communication.
“I tell people where they are, and without that everyone would be going into each other,” said Parker. “My team knows that I’m going to be very loud during the game. I’m getting the rest of my team to talk as well. When we all talk together, that’s when the best plays happen.”
The Lady Sharks coach Kevin Krause has been a positive influence on Parker.
“He’s really supportive, and he knows what we need to do,” said Parker.
Emily Via was approached at the Port Charlotte Mall several years ago, because of her height, and was asked if she would be interested in playing volleyball. The junior is five-foot 11-inches tall and is a middle blocker for the Lady Sharks. She began playing the sport at Community Christian School. She spent the last two years at Port Charlotte on the junior varsity team before transferring to the Imagine Schools.
Via had been approached previously about becoming involved with sport, being that her brothers were basketball players, and she possessed the height and appeared athletic. What they didn’t no was that the future volleyball player had extensive training in dance.
There was some anxiety associated with transitioning into the world of sport, but after her first practice, Via embraced the opportunity.
“After my second volleyball practice, I stopped dancing,” said Via.
What appeals to Via the most about volleyball is that it’s more than just six people on the court, it’s a team working toward a common objective.
“I love the pace of it, how quick it is and how much critical thinking it takes,” said Via.
Dancing proved beneficial for the future middle blocker, as she possessed a great deal of leg strength when she began playing. Her brothers were very supportive but firm.
“They told me that I needed to be working out, getting in the gym and making sure that I maintain muscle mass to get nice and strong, so I could be good for volleyball,” said Via.
