Vintage cars are pictured with their owners, at the Vintage Motor Car Club of America Car Show, at Fishermans Village, in Punta Gorda, on Monday, May 27, 2019. David Gehring (left) stands near his 1965 Ford Thunderbird “SL”, and Robert O’Brien stands near his 1963 Ford Falcon.
Vintage cars are pictured with their owners, at the Vintage Motor Car Club of America Car Show, at Fishermans Village, in Punta Gorda, on Monday, May 27, 2019. David Gehring (left) stands near his 1965 Ford Thunderbird “SL”, and Robert O’Brien stands near his 1963 Ford Falcon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.