Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Windy with thunderstorms, especially during the morning hours. High 78F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.