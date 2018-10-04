Oct. 4, 2018

Big ol’ teaser at the top (horizontal):

NO SIGNS OF SLOWING DOWN

Pages 18, 19

Then, on the rail:

Seeing pink for breast cancer awareness

Pages 4, 5

Dimitiri's packs them in

Page 6, 7

Veteran's Day Concert at Bok Tower Gardens

Pages 10, 11

CCC Festival seeking vendors

Page 24

