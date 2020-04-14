VENICE — The City Council met Tuesday in spite of technology as much as because of it.
The public feed of the virtual meeting cut out early in the agenda but the City Council members weren't aware of it and continued doing business. When the feed was restored, they had to redo a vote.
Then Vice Mayor Chuck Newsom was disconnected, eventually rejoining the meeting over the phone instead of through the Zoom meeting platform everyone else was using.
"I think this meeting highlights why we are being very cautious in the matters we are bringing forward," City Attorney Kelly Fernandez said.
Virtual meetings are permitted but not required under an executive order signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Fernandez said the April 28 meeting will also be held virtually but no plans have been made beyond that.
When City Manager Ed Lavallee said that stations could be set up in City Hall for the Council members to use at that meeting, Newsom jumped at the opportunity.
"It will lower my blood pressure significantly," he said.
Newsom reconnected in time to weigh in on whether to move forward on an agreement with Sarasota County to use impact fees to get a conceptual design for widening Laurel Road.
The county is willing to agree to let the city spend up to $400,000 provided the city manage the design engineering phase and agree to repay the money if it doesn't build the road within 10 years.
Those contingencies were added after the Council authorized Lavallee to make the request to the county.
There was no debate about whether the road needs to be widened, just about whether it's the right time to commit to it. The project could cost as much as $12 million, with the city paying half.
Council Member Rich Cautero said he was willing to move forward but was concerned about the impact the current state of the economy will have on funding sources, especially state grants and 1 cent sales surtax revenue.
"There's no sense contributing the $400,000 and then finding out two years later that we can't afford it," he said.
He also questioned whether residents within a community development district the Council approved earlier in the meeting would support the road project.
Newsom said the people he has heard from don't.
They're wondering why the city would consider investing millions in a county road, he said, especially one the county says will be adequate until 2036. They see widening the Pinebrook Road extension and improving the intersection at East Venice Avenue as higher priorities, he said.
Mayor Ron Feinsod said the city needs to be planning for an extended recovery so it doesn't repeat the mistakes made during the Great Recession.
In particular, he said, layoffs need to be avoided.
"This is not a time for business as usual in the city or anywhere else," he said.
Council members Mitzie Fiedler, Helen Moore and Joe Neunder favored trying to reach a deal with the county. Fiedler said the city has uncommitted impact fee money that could be spent on Laurel Road and it conservatively collects about another $600,000 every year.
With Council Member Nick Pachota absent on emergency services duty, a vote on the project might have resulted in a tie, defeating the motion. Instead, the Council voted to postpone further discussion until their next in-person meeting.
