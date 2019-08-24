By ALEXANDRA HERRERA
Staff Writer
ISLANDWALK — The IslandWalk backpacks are still looking for players for their first golf tournament.
The group, which works with All Faith’s Food Bank, packs weekend meal packs for Lamarque Elementary School. The group also delivers the packs to the school.
The backpacks are filled with healthy snacks for the weekend, and are meant to help kids on free and reduced lunch have food.
Tee Off Against Hunger will be held in October at Myakka Pines Golf Club and will include breakfast and a party to close out the event. The group has been looking for teams of four to sign up.
The money raised will come from half of the entry fee — which is $135.
The tournament is offering a $30 single ticket for just the party — for those who may not want to golf.
Those who sign up will get breakfast, and a party, along with participating in a tournament for a good cause.
Event chairperson Carla Brady told the Sun in July that it takes $35,000 to feed all the children in the program.
Brady had also added that it was still tough to get people to sign up for the tournament.
In an email from Brady, she explained the group was still having trouble getting people to sign up. The group is looking for anyone who wants to come out and have fun.
It’s a shotgun start tournament for fun, but prizes will also be awarded. If the group can pull this off, they’d like to make it an annual event in order to help the kids.
If you’d like to sign up for Tee Off Against Hunger call Carla Brady at 419-356-0966 or email her at carlabrady0@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.