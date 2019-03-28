What’s the first thing you do on every hole? Stick a tee in the ground and put the ball on it, line it up and give it a ride. But wait, how many steps are in that little process alone and how many things can actually go wrong? Plenty. Trust me, I know because I have executed most of the failures.
So, let’s break this down. Putting the tee in the ground sounds just too easy. But, do you really pay attention to the height of how far you pushed it into the ground? Do you find yourself looking at the ball at times before you hit it and say it’s too high or too low. Lord knows I have done this a few times over the years. For me, a good drive starts with the height of that tee. I have learned to trust my swing with the driver. So if the tee is too high, or too low, I might not get the contact I am looking for.
Now, there are times that I will intentionally set it too high or too low. If the wind is in my face, I tee it lower and my follow through is lower so I don’t hang the ball up in the wind. I might tee it up higher to give it some lift if I am driving the ball with the wind. But that is an intentional act, one that I panned on doing.
The tee is in the ground and the ball is on it. What is your next step? For me, it is getting behind the ball and looking down the fairway to see where I want to hit my drive (and hopefully have the ball land there). Then, I pick a spot about two feet in front of the tee and use that as my aiming point.
With my aiming spot picked out, I walk around the ball to set up my stance. I place the club on the ground behind the ball and set my feet in accordance to my aiming spot. I keep the ball just on the inside of my front foot and set my back foot about shoulder width apart. For me, the trick here is I never take my eye off my aiming spot while I get myself set. I should not have to look down the fairway if my aiming spot is true. As long as I set myself up to hit the ball over that spot, no problem.
After that, it’s all about your swing and ball contact. If those two things are good, you should be able to drive the ball cleanly down the fairway right where you want it to go. Does this always happen? Of course not. But the one thing I have learned about golf is that it is very mechanical. The more time you do something good, and repeat that, the more success you will have. I know it has paid dividends in my game.
I used to hit the ball with such a slice that people in the other fairways weren’t safe at time. I started thinking about all of these little things just to drive the ball and started to pay more attention to each little step in the process before I even started my swing. The tee would be up, down, tilted backwards, whatever. I never got behind the ball so my aim was pretty much just give it a whack and start praying. And my alignment was not consistent. My feet would be wider one time than the next. Or, I would use my old baseball stance and have my feet not parallel to the ball, but staggered with my back foot back a little bit.
Once I started practicing a routine to keep these small basic steps the same, it gave me the foundation to make my swing better. Again, the more consistent you do things, the easier it becomes when you try to fix the next step in your game.
Don’t get me wrong — this took me a few years to do this, and then get my swing as consistent as it is today. And by no means am I a long hitter from the tee. For that reason alone though, my accuracy became that much more important. If I could be accurate, it solved some of the issues of hitting out of the rough, or a fairway bunker.
The first steps are often the easiest to forget and to think that they don’t matter. If you don’t have a routine on the tee box, maybe you should start to get one. If you aren’t being accurate, start by doing the simple things the same and see if that doesn’t make things a little better for you. A golf swing is hard enough to make right. Let’s not complicate it with the easy stuff we can control.
