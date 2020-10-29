In addition to Sarasota National Golf Club, here are four other local courses that are among the best places to play.
RIVERWOOD GOLF COURSE
A Par-72, 7,004-yard, semi-private golf course built in 1992, Riverwood Golf Club has become one of the more highly regarded courses in Port Charlotte.
As recently as 2018, the course was ranked No. 26 in the United States and No. 4 in Florida by Golf Advisor, and has received state and national recognition dating back to 2001.
Along with top conditions and challenging holes, Riverwood also offers five different sets of tees, big landing areas and limits greenside bunkers to one per hole — encouraging golfers of all skill levels to test their luck.
“The overall conditioning of the golf course is what makes it stand out,” Riverwood head golf pro Bob Ridge said. “Most of the time, except when we’re doing maintenance in the summer, it’s of championship conditions.”
Best feature: The layout. From strategic water and bunker placement to tight holes lined by trees and wildlife, Riverwood Golf Club forces players to think through their shots beforehand.
Best holes: No. 8 — A 435-yard Par 4 with a lake crossing the fairway from about 110 yards from the green places an emphasis on a good drive to put you in good position to make par.
No. 18 — A tough finishing hole that is a long 455-yard dog-leg right Par 4 that plays into the wind. Trees tightly line the rough and two large waste bunkers take up much of the right side of the hole — forcing players to make an accurate second shot.
Additional benefits: Driving range balls come with green fees. The range — included putting and chipping greens — is also open to the public at a $15 per hour rate that includes as many golf balls you can hit in an hour.
Aside from golf, the clubhouse offers lunch daily from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and the bar is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Fee: $105
Booking a tee time: Call 941-764-6661 or go online at www.riverwoodgc.com. Though Riverwood’s 400-plus members will have preferential selections for tee times, the public can still reserve spots year-round.
Address: 4100 Riverwood Drive, Port Charlotte
LEMON BAY GOLF CLUB
An 18-hole course in the middle of Englewood, Lemon Bay Golf Club is a par-71, 6,264 yard course from the back tees that while short, forces players to shape good shots.
Lemon Bay is private in season, but is open to the public from June 1 to Sept. 14. Along with a quiet and secluded feel, the course is also home to an array of wildlife that can be seen throughout the round.
“I think it’s definitely challenging because there’s water on 17 of the 18 holes,” head golf pro Ryan Hartnett. “But I think people leave our golf course with a fun and enjoyable experience.”
Best feature: While the layout is an attractive quality of Lemon Bay Golf Club, its attention to detail is what sets it apart. The course completely closes down for the month of September, which allows for regular maintenance such as aeration of the greens, and replacement of sand in the bunkers — which happens every three to five years.
“I don’t think it’s any one thing (that sticks out), it’s everything,” Hartnett said. “The greens are always manicured perfectly, the bunkers are always raked out exceptionally.
“Everything is always in tip-top shape.”
Signature holes: No. 2 — A par-3, 173-yard hole from the back tees, this hole is the classic hole at Lemon Bay.
“You’re always gonna see the bald eagle sitting on the tree at No. 2,” Hartnett said. “You’re gonna see the wildlife and it’s just a really pretty hole. It’s a beautiful view.”
No. 13 — A par-4, 416-yard hole is a dog-leg left with water on the left and woods on the right. Golfers must be careful on the tee shot — over some water and brush with reachable water to the left.
Sand around the green makes for a tricky approach shot, and the green offers a difficult slope to navigate — making par a satisfying score.
Additional benefits: Along with 18-holes of golf, Lemon Bay also offers a driving range, putting and chipping greens, and a restaurant in the clubhouse.
Fee: $100 (accompanied guest rate), $60 in summer time or $38 with summer card
Booking a tee time: Golfers must play with a member during the season, and tee times can be booked by calling 941-697-4190.
Address: 9600 Eagle Preserve Drive, Englewood
PLANTATION GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB
For golfers looking to belong to one course, Plantation Golf & Country Club is one worth the investment.
Plantation is one of the few golf clubs in the area to boast 36 well-designed and maintained holes — providing a lot of replay value.
Along with its variety, Plantation has also proven to be a challenging course for even the professionals as it has hosted LPGA qualifying tournaments each year.
There’s also an air-conditioned driving range, chipping and putting greens, and lessons offered with an hourly rate from the club pros.
Above all, the ability to play two different courses it what sets Plantation apart.
“Panther tempts you to go for shots that you shouldn’t instead of playing smart, and Bobcat plays a little longer but is more forgiving,” Plantation head golf pro Julie Edgar said. “If you want to belong somewhere and you don’t want to feel locked in, it’s nice not to have to play the same course every day.
Best feature: The variety of its 36 holes is hard to find. Plantation is one of the few golf clubs in the area with two separate 18 hole courses.
“Having 36 holes is unusual in itself around here,” Edgar said. “And they’re distinctly different, so you don’t feel like you’re playing the same golf course every day.
“Bobcat was the original golf course and it’s much longer and wider, and Panther is tighter and much more of a shot-making course.”
Best holes: Panther’s Claw: No’s. 12, 13, 14 and 15
This stretch includes some of the signature holes of Plantation Golf & Country Club. These four holes include two island greens and some tough tee shots.
Bobcat: No. 18 — A 412 yard Par 4 where the green is tucked away just past water and between two bunkers — creating a difficult approach shot.
“It’s always been a classic finishing hole for the LPGA because it’s a difficult hole and there’s some tricky pin placements,” Edgar said of No. 18 on the Bobcat course.
Additional benefits: Members have the benefits of not only exclusive access to its 36 holes, but also a full clubhouse including a bar, lounge are and fully stocked pro shop.
Members also have the option of paying for some golf lessons and have access to the tennis courts, bocce ball, pickleball, aquatics and a fitness center.
Fee: $125 (accompanied guest rate)
Memberships range anywhere from a full membership (unlimited access to golf and tennis) rate of $5,350 joining fee + $749 (plus tax) per month to a social membership (limited access to golf and tennis) fee of $1,200 joining fee + $233 (plus tax) per month.
Booking a tee time: In season (January through April), it’s best to call up to six or seven days in advance to get a preferred tee time. However, because the course is fully private, you must be either a member or a guest to book one.
Address: 500 Rockley Blvd., Venice
HERON CREEK GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB
A 27-hole, semi-private golf course designed by Arthur Hills in North Port, Heron Creek is roughly 6,800 yards from the tips.
Though it’s not as long as several area courses, it makes up for the lack of length in its layout.
With water on nearly every hole and some tricky tee shots, the course is short enough for most players to enjoy while still forcing them to make some difficult shots.
“Even if you want to play the back tees, it doesn’t seem like it’s that much of a test,” Director of Golf Bart Cook said. “But when you get out here, just based on the green complex, the strategic bunker placement, the way the course moves and the way that Arthur Hills designed it to play, it offers a challenge for all levels.
“I think the one thing you can find here is that every golfer can play here, but it’s a challenge.”
Best feature: The condition of the course. From the tee boxes to the fairways, the bunkers and greens, the course is well-maintained throughout the year. Rotating its golfers between three nine-holes courses helps to ease the wear and tear.
Best holes: Oaks No. 9 — A dog-leg left par 5 leading back to the clubhouse that forces players to plan their shots well — including two hazards to navigate over.
Creek No. 4 — A par 5 with a tee shot overlooking water and rolling hills leading to the fairway. Waste traps and bunkers line the fairway and can have players scrambling if their ball finds one of them.
Marsh No. 3 — The longest par 3 on the course — 196 yards from the tips — is a tough tee shot. Hit the ball too short and it will fall into a preserve. Hit it too long or to either side of the green, and it will be lost in the woods.
Additional benefits: Free range balls come with your round and there is a clubhouse that offers hot food and beverages along with a pro shop that sells clothes, golf balls and golf clubs.
“It’s 25 acres and two-tiered,” Cook said of the course’s Learning Center. “We have a member’s tee on the west side of the range and a public tee on the east side. Then up the hill, we have an iron tee, and then we have three practice greens up top for chipping, putting and pitching.
“Then down by the clubhouse we have two other greens.”
Fee: $89
Booking a tee time: Heron Creek is semi-private, part of which means members get preferential tee times. However, the public can still play the course year-round.
Non-members should call seven days in advance to secure a tee time.
Address: 5301 Heron Creek Blvd, North Port
