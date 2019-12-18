Venice Theatre’s teen improv troupe, The Peanut Gallery, returns to The Pinkerton Theatre on Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m.
It should be an entertaining night of short-form, long-form, audience participation and -- in theory -- hilarity.
Tickets are $10 and available at 941-488-1115 or VeniceTheatre.org.
December’s Holiday Improv Extravaganza features Kenna Bartlett, Casey Berkery, Caleb Garcia, Jack Kaiser, Lillian Maggio, James McGirr, Michael McQueeney, Tyler Pietryka and Noa Roberts.
The Peanut Gallery began in early 2019 under the direction of Luke McFatrich.
“These young artists have an amazing grasp on what makes a story tick, how to make and audience (and me) laugh, and, most importantly, how to listen to one another,” McFatrich said
McFatrich will be holding auditions for the group’s April show at 3 p.m. Feb. 1. Weekly rehearsals will be from 5-6:30 p.m. Mondays beginning Feb. 10.
Not to be outdone by the younger generation, Venice Theatre’s adult students have the opportunity to take classes in Standup Comedy and Improv as well. Preston Boyd teaches the class, which will meet from 1-2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Jan. 21 through March 24.
Interested students can visit VeniceTheatre.org/classes or call 941-486-8679.
