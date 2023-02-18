NORTH PORT — Most people who live in Florida know that radon literally comes with the territory.
Many renters can recall a clause in their lease mentioning radon as a naturally-occurring gas, albeit one that can have severe effects on health with long-term concentrated exposure.
The Environmental Protection Agency specifies that radon levels of 4.0 picoCuries per liter constitutes the threshold for mitigation, such using soil or air depressurization techniques.
It was rather surprising for local resident Dawn Stover, therefore, when two tests of her apartment in May 2022 came back with radon levels of 17.9 pCi/L and 20.3 pCi/L.
A follow-up test in August showed that the levels had come down to 7.4 pCi/L, still above the threshold for mitigation.
Records that Stover obtained from the Florida Department of Health’s Radon Office showed that she was not the only one who had tested above the threshold at Toledo Club Apartment Homes.
Of the 34 units that had gone through a recent bout of random testing, 14 apartments came back with radon readings above 4.0 pCi/L.
Throughout 2022, Stover said that she began a campaign of questioning of the staff at the apartment complex operated by West Shore LLC.
“I feel like it’s my duty,” Stover said, speaking to a reporter in December.
Health experts estimate that radon is responsible for more than 21,000 lung cancer deaths a year.
Stover went on to say that the vast majority of the roughly 348 units at Toledo Blade have not yet been tested, despite the prevalence among the random test group.
The property management team eventually installed a mitigation system in Stover’s apartment, making use of a fan to alter the air pressure inside her apartment and disperse any radon that built up inside.
Stover, however, says that she is skeptical of the system provided by Fort Myers-area SmartVentilation, because she’s been unable to find a filed, sealed set of engineering illustrations for its installation and design.
SmartVentilation’s CEO Wayne Dean said that the installation guide and engineering plans have been available to the public, providing a copy to The Daily Sun to review.
Dean noted that “no law, code, or standard” requires a sealed set of engineering illustrations to be filed with a public office prior to marketing a device.
In fact, Dean noted that the Daisy Ductless system — like the one installed in Stover’s apartment — had been specifically designed for convenience to avoid qualifying for permit status.
As long as the installation guide is followed, he continued, permits for mechanical or electric work should not be required, since the system requires no new electric outlets or cuts into vital parts of a home. Instead, a small cut in the safe part of the wall can allow the fan to be installed relatively quickly and begin depressurization.
Dean also said that he had confirmed the system’s permit exempt status with local inspectors, who told him that it explicitly fell outside the Florida Mechanical Code.
According to Stover, 90-day radon tests are currently being conducted for the 14 units that came back with elevated results.
David Thomson, a spokesperson for Toledo Club Apartments, said the management company is aware of tenant concerns have have hired “experienced environmental consultants” to address the issue.
“We are following the advice of these experts to conduct long-term testing and any remediation needed,” Thomson wrote in an email response. “While the long-term testing is currently in progress and we are awaiting results, we have offered several options out of an abundance of caution, including the option to vacate or transfer to other available units, which was declined.”
Fellow resident Jill Harris, who recently moved into the complex, said she was not provided a mitigation system by the complex.
“I didn’t even know she (Stover) had a system until two days ago,” Harris told The Daily Sun in January.
Harris and her children recently moved into Toledo Club in September, just prior to Hurricane Ian.
According to Harris and Stover, the apartment her family moved into had previously tested at 4.7 pCi/L and a follow-up test was not conducted.
In lieu of a mitigation system, Harris said that she keeps her windows open a crack to keep air flowing through the apartment — even when the air conditioner is running.
“It’s going literally right out the window,” Harris said.
According to staff from the state Department of Health, landlords are required to warn prospective tenants about the nature of radon buildup but are not required to test for it.
If tenants raise concerns, however, landlords are required to investigate the issue and take steps to remediate radon buildup.
Normally, the state provides free radon tests through its website. A contractor sends the resident a test with pre-paid postage for a return mailing, and notifies them of the results.
However, the Radon Office recently reported that they were out of tests after roughly 1,500 kits were requested in January. Staff attributed the shortage to an increased awareness in the free testing service after a recent press release.
The office is currently working to restock testing kits for future requests.
In the meantime, Stover says that she intends to keep advocating for broader testing and mitigation efforts at Toledo Club Apartments.
More information and resources regarding radon can found at the FDOH’s Radon website page.
