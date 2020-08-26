VENICE — Members of Sarasota Baptist Church and its class called Pathways visited Venice Police Department recently to recognize the department, Belinda Aubuchon said.
She explained they provided a large lunch for the department with several members of the church dropping off the food while others contributed needed supplies.
“We especially wanted to let this vital service know that we appreciate and support them,” she wrote.
She noted one member of Pathways is Venice Detective Oscar Guinart.
Others taking part along with Belinda Aubuchon were her husband, Bill; Allan and Ann Mitchell, Mike and Debbie Fesler, Debbie Faria, Dawn Dekle, Richard Copeland, Tom and Kimberly Towne, Bob and Janny Slaney and Carolyn Thompson.
