ENGLEWOOD — Normally, Ruth Hill asks for food and donations for Thanksgiving once November begins.
But this year is different. She's starting early because the need is so great.
"There's insecurity hitting Englewood residents in need," said Hill, Jubilee Center administrator at St. David’s Episcopal Church in Englewood. "With rising costs of gas, food and rentals, we are definitely feeling it here at the Jubilee Center food pantry.
Monetary donations are also down this year too, she said.
"Cash donations are little-to-none these days, and food donations have lessened," she said. "We have had to order frozen meat."
There are more senior citizens using the pantry since COVID-19 hit last year. The pantry is open from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays through Wednesdays. Each family receives a box of food based on the number of members in the household and if the family has children.
"Many seniors who rent are worried their landlord will raise their rent," she said. "Thus, being on a fixed income, many cannot afford housing or an increase in rental costs. We have seen several of our clients faced with this dilemma. The wait lists are long for low-income housing. It is so sad."
The food pantry recently partnered with Suncoast Partnership to End Homelessness in Sarasota to work with clients who are homeless or on the verge of homelessness in finding resources.
The Jubliee Center anticipates seeing more families and seniors in need of a Thanksgiving dinner. Therefore the pantry is doing a month-long collection to create Thanksgiving meals.
Items needed are 3- to 4-pound turkey breast (for a family of 2-3); 8- to 10-pound turkeys (for family 4-6 or larger), 15-ounce canned sweet potatoes, 15-ounce whole white canned potatoes, boxed stuffing or cornbread, canned cranberry sauce or jelly, instant mashed potatoes, black or green olives, any kind of pickles and mayonnaise. Donations can be dropped at the pantry during the week at 401 S. Broadway, Englewood.
The Englewood Chamber recently held a business card exchange at Reliable Cabinet Designs in Englewood, which is owned by Shane Whitmore. Attendees were asked to donations for the Jubilee Center. Those and other donations that come in during the week help to feed the weekly need.
However, Hill says right now the pantry can't get enough food donations. When available, the pantry gives hygiene products, paper goods and toiletries as well. Bread and pastries donated by Publix are passed along daily to those in need.
For more information or monetary donations, call 941-681-3550.
