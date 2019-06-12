Englewood Moose Lodge 1933 held it’s fifth annual Valor Award Program on May 19 to honor first responders. Pictured are Lodge Governor John Bienkowski, Deputy Chris McConnell of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office; and Firefighter Brent Flores and Lt. Pete Miles of the Englewood Area Fire Control District. Each valor nominee received Tommy Moose dolls for their departments and a $250 checks made out to their favorite charities. Tommy Moose dolls are used to comfort children who may be in traumatic situations.