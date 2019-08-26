ESmoosemda082719a

During The Muscular Dystrophy Association Bowl-A-Thon, held July 30 at Bowland in Port Charlotte, Englewood Moose Lodge 1933 made a $250 donation to MDA. Representing the Englewood Moose Lodge were John Bienkowski, Lewis Hamilton, Newt Webb, Troy Skaggs and Gerry Greiff. Accepting on behalf of MDA is Cindy Nichols. MDA bowlers, sponsored by Publix, are Kat (captain), Alex, Jenny, Cory, Aldyn, James, David, Craig (captain), Julian, Edie and Sonya.

