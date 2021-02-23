CCSO Tommy.jpg

Englewood Moose Lodge 1933 presented the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office with two cases of Tommy Moose dolls. The dolls are for deputies to keep in their cars and to give them to children who are in distress or in stressful situations Pictured are, from left, Detective Patton, Gerry Greiff, Newt Webb, John Bienkowski, Detective Cpl. Freitas, and Detective Cpl. DePersia.

