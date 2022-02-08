The GFWC Rotonda West Woman's Club's Kathy Kean and Kathryn Gallagher, the club's Domestic Violence Awareness chair, present a check for $4,000 to Jamie Hufford, Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies shelter manager. C.A.R.E. has a Red Rover program that helps people using the domestic shelter care for their pets. Because pets are not allowed in the shelter, C.A.R.E. has partnered with the Suncoast Human Society to care for pets until victims can move into homes of their own. For more about C.A.R.E., visit carefl.org.
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman's Club's Kathy Kean and Kathryn Gallagher, the club's Domestic Violence Awareness chair, present $2,000 checks to Margaret Ann Behrends, director of development for Suncoast Humane Society, and Todd Zimmerman of Englewood Animal Rescue Sanctuary, also known as EARS.
GFWC Rotonda West Woman's Club members Karen Lambert, Kara Kelly and Debra Sigismondo of the club's Education and Libraries Chairman collected school supplies for local schools recently. The team collects supplies in January, since many others collect supplies in September and teachers are running out by the second half of the school year.
PHOTO BY DAVID PULASKI
PHOTO BY DAVID PULASKI
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club recently presented $8,000 to local nonprofits in need. The club is a nonprofit and part of the General Federation of Women's Clubs whose goal is to identify the needs of the local community and to meet those needs through community service programs. Monthly member meetings start with a social hour at 9 a.m., with the meeting beginning at 10 a.m. in the Rotonda West Association Community Building in Broadmoor Park, 646 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Meetings are on the third Thursday of the month with the next set for Feb. 17. For more information, visit www.gfwcrotondawest.org.
