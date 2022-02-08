The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club recently presented $8,000 to local nonprofits in need. The club is a nonprofit and part of the General Federation of Women's Clubs whose goal is to identify the needs of the local community and to meet those needs through community service programs. Monthly member meetings start with a social hour at 9 a.m., with the meeting beginning at 10 a.m. in the Rotonda West Association Community Building in Broadmoor Park, 646 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Meetings are on the third Thursday of the month with the next set for Feb. 17. For more information, visit www.gfwcrotondawest.org.

