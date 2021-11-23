Longtime Daily Sun editor Christy Feinberg, who traditionally writes an annual column answering Thanksgiving Day questions, is on sabbatical, and we hear she's off traveling the country. What follows is a group effort to try to fill her shiny holiday shoes.
Is the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade back?
Oh, my gosh, yes!
It's actually the 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and it is set to kick off this morning at 9 a.m. on the streets of New York City. Real people, we understand, will actually be allowed to go there and watch it, we understand.
The parade will feature 15 giant balloon characters along with 28 floats, and three dozen other rolling inflatables. Marchers will include 800 clowns, 10 marching bands, nine performance groups, and a host of musical stars. Of course, Santa Claus will arrive in his float, right at the end.
How do I watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?
Parade coverage begins at 9 a.m. on NBC. Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker from the "Today" show will host. Because not much else is going on today, NBC will air an encore of the parade from 2-5 p.m.
What grocery stores are open today?
Not many, so you may be out of luck. Publix, Winn-Dixie, Walmart and Aldi are all closed. So are Sam's Club and Costco. Most CVS and Walgreens are open regular hours, and Dollar General is open too.
Is the turkey done? or is something else setting off the smoke detector?
That particular question never gets a laugh around our house anymore. If your were fast enough or lucky enough or rich enough to have a turkey this year — and not lucky enough to have someone cook it for you — and you have some serious questions, this is the place to call:
Butterball Hotline: 1-800-BUTTERBALL (1-800-288-8372) or text 844-877-3456. Or, you could go the www.butterball.com route.
Sara Lee Pie Hotline: 1-888-914-1247.
Ocean Spray Holiday Helpline: 1-800-662-3263.
Here are some more frequently asked turkey questions: How long will this thing take? What is this cold, slimy bag of internal organs all about and what should I do with them besides throwing them away? Cover with foil or no foil? How often should I baste, and what can I use since I don't have/can't find the baster thingy?
Remember, if you have grease you want to get rid of, don't put it down the drain! Put it in a sealed container and toss it in the trash.
What can we talk about at dinner?
Here are some fairly safe conversation starters:
Are you saving room for dessert?
Did you get your booster shot?
Which has less gluten, a heap of stuffing or three Parker House rolls?
So what are you streaming these days?
What is your username and password for your streaming service?
Seriously, now many desserts are there?
Here's a serious one to ask a person of a certain age: What was Thanksgiving like when you were a kid?
What time is the game on?
There are three NFL games on the schedule for today:
The Chicago Bears take on their rivals, the Detroit Lions, at 12:30 p.m. on Fox.
The Las Vegas Raiders will try to knock off the tough Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 p.m. on CBS.
Then, the Buffalo Bills will take on the New Orleans Saints at 8:20 p.m. on NBC.
