Most local, state and federal government offices will remain closed today due to the Thanksgiving holidays. Here's a look at what's open and what's closed:
Charlotte County
Utilities: Closed. You can pay your bill at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov (select Utilities in the Popular Links) or by phone at 941-764-4300. Standby staff will be on call for utility emergencies at 941-764-4300.
Garbage for county residents: Delayed one day. Friday's pickup will be on Saturday. Both transfer stations will be closed with normal operations resuming Saturday.
Garbage for Punta Gorda residents: No change in the collection schedule.
Libraries: Closed.
Captain Don Cerbone Memorial Skate Park: Open.
J.M. Berlin/Rotary Skate Park: Closed.
Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center: Open.
Centennial Park Recreation Center, Port Charlotte Beach Park Recreation Center, South County Regional Park Recreation Center, Tringali Park Recreation Center and Harold Avenue Regional Park Recreation Center: Closed.
Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Pool: Open.
Port Charlotte Beach Park Pool and South County Regional Park Pool: Closed.
Charlotte County Transit: Closed.
Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau Office: Closed. Visitors with questions on things to do can visit www.PureFlorida.com.
Sarasota County
Garbage for Sarasota County and North Port residents: Delayed one day. Friday's pickup will be on Saturday. All solid waste facilities, including the Central County Landfill, the Citizens’ Convenience Center and the Chemical Collection Centers will be closed for the holiday. The Citizens' Convenience Center at 4010 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis: Open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. All three centers will be open Saturday.
The landfill will remain open until 5 p.m. Saturday due to the holiday collection schedule, however the Construction and Demolition area will close at 2 p.m.
Sarasota County Area Transit: Siesta Key Breeze will operate until 8 p.m. on Sunday, and until 10 p.m. today and Saturday. Full COVID-19 modified bus services will resume a normal schedule today.
Libraries and Historical Resources: Closed today. Libraries will resume normal operations open Saturday and Historical Resources will reopen on Monday.
Knight Trail Park pistol and rifle range: Open.
Recreation centers: Closed.
