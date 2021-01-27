I can’t tell you how many times I’ve stepped into the shower of an RV, only to realize that my 24-inch wide shoulders are the same width as the shower I’m about to use. In a shower like that, the first time you attempt to turn around in the shower, water ends up going everywhere except down the drain!
RV showers are only one part of the problem with the typical RV bathroom setup. The other issue is the RV bathroom sink. In my own Dutchman travel trailer, the bathroom sink is placed in such a narrow (corner) spot that when brushing my teeth, I have to actually tilt my body sideways to spit out the toothpaste into the sink.
Of course, if my neck was about 14 inches long, I could reach it straight on — which makes me wonder what the designer of this RV bathroom setup really looks like. Is he pencil-thin with a neck like a giraffe?
When shopping for an RV, the top two priorities in most peoples’ minds are the size, quality, and placement of the bed and the user-friendliness of the bathroom. I think the bathroom is almost more concerning than the bed.
I’ve lived full-time in four different RVs. Every time, I made sure the shower was large enough to accommodate my almost 6-foot frame, leaving me enough room to turn around with ease. My current travel trailer is used for weekends and short trips, and I can live within the confined space of an RV trailer for a short period of time. But if this was my home and I’d be living there for years, then I’d have to do something else.
I realize that the profit margin is what drives manufacturers to save money wherever they can. I just wish sacrificing a usable bathroom wasn’t where they did their cutbacks. All of the larger RVs that I used as a full time RVer had comfortable bathrooms with plenty of room to move around.
A couple of them even had some extra features that added more comfort. My Bounder motorhome had the toilet in its own little room with a door. This is a nice feature, because it prevents the rear half of the motorhome from being tied up whenever someone is in the bathroom.
I have to say, the saddest excuse for an RV bathroom and shower is the low-price “wet bathroom” with walls constructed of vinyl-coated paneling. They pretty much expect you to straddle the toilet in order to take your shower! Sure, there’s a plastic floor pan with a drain. But just how long do they think those walls will tolerate being washed down before they fall apart?
Some upscale pickup campers have one-piece plastic bathrooms that truly can handle being saturated with water. They’re very tight in size, but space constrictions require it to be small. At least it’s a quality installation that will hold up well over time.
When you’re shopping for an RV, don’t be bashful. Go ahead and step into the shower and check it for fit and placement of the fixtures. Also take note of how solid the floor is. If the plastic pan flexes, you may end up with a cracked pan down the road.
Having your bathroom out of commission because of poor design that didn’t hold up would really ruin the RVing experience. Take the time to make sure what you’re buying is well-built and functional and actually fits you well. You won’t be sorry.
