This year I have decided to embrace the idea of being single on Valentine’s Day. In fact, I might even make the jump to the complete opposite end of the spectrum and celebrate Anti-Valentine’s Day. That’s right, there’s a holiday in which the only purpose is to celebrate anything and everything that goes against Valentine’s Day.
There could be any reason that someone might choose to celebrate this holiday. Maybe they are feeling cynical, or just got out of a bad relationship. Perhaps they are over the commercialization of holidays and the endless push for us to buy, buy, buy. Or, maybe they feel like they are just too busy for love or romance at the moment.
Whatever the reason, having an alternative holiday that just so happens to fall on the same day as Valentine’s Day is quite convenient. At least, it makes everyone feel included.
Anti-Valentine’s Day might just be some counter holiday made up to make all of us singles feel less alone and unloved. But that doesn’t mean it wouldn’t be interesting to see what the celebration would be like. Who wouldn’t want to eat broken heart shaped cookies while simultaneously smacking a Cupid shaped pinata? Exactly.
In fact, more are more people are opting to have an Anti-Valentine’s Day party with their friends. Countless phrases like “Can’t Wait to Receive Nothing for Valentine’s Day” and “Cupid is Stupid” have all been created just to show how opposed to Valentine’s Day this holiday is.
While there is a darkside to Anti-Valentine’s Day, there is also a more tender side. Maybe you would want to spend the day with your friends or family, embracing the idea of platonic love.
Or you could even go about your day in a way that promotes self care and treat yourself as your own valentine. Get your nails done, have a nice dinner, spend time doing things that you want to do for your own enjoyment.
In fact, it would even be possible to have a completely normal day. To go to work, because it does fall on a weekday, and then go home, have dinner, watch some TV, and go to bed early. That’s the nice thing about actual love, you don’t have to wait for a specific day to show it.
Another wonderful thing about love is that it doesn’t have to just be romantic. The love you have for a romantic partner is not the same as the love you have for your parents, which is also not the same as the love you have for that one really good teacher or coach. Love can be interpreted in multiple ways, which means that there are multiple ways to celebrate it.
After considering the idea that Anti-Valentine’s Day is really just Valentine’s Day from a different perspective, I think that this might be the year I give it a try. Because, again, who doesn’t want to eat broken heart shaped cookies while simultaneously smacking a Cupid shaped pinata?
