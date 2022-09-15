SARASOTA, Fla. – In a 5-0 vote on Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Bay Park Improvement Board (BPIB) unanimously approved a $48 million capital improvement project to develop Phase 2 of The Bay.

Approval of this Phase 2 Capital Improvement project and funding will enable The Bay Park Conservancy to complete the circle of the new and improved public park, south of the 10th St public boat launch over the next 4 years from 2023 to 2026.


