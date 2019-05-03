“For the beauty of the earth,
For the glory of the skies.
For the love which from our birth,
Over an around us lies.
Lord of all to the we raise,
This our hymn of grateful praise!”
— Folliet S. Pierpont
We here in the United States put great value on beauty. Our national song, “America the Beautiful” describes a country of wonder. It’s green fields, purple mountains, amber waves of grain, spacious skies. A popular magazine publishes the “100 Most Beautiful People” edition. Do we ever the think of the beauty of holiness, the beauty of heaven?
The Book of Revelation describes the new Jerusalem in this way; “her light was like a precious stone, like jasper, clear as crystal.” (Revelation 21:11). The construction of the heavenly walls were of jasper and the city was pure gold. The foundation of the city was adorned in in precious stones like sapphire, chalcedony and emerald.
Thinking on spiritual things can be beautiful and wonderful. Sometime, get away to a cool, quiet place, close your eyes and concentrate on God. Taking a stroll in nature or sitting on the white sands of the beach can be a holy experience. You may find your heart and mind rise to fellowship with Him — and find the beauty of holiness.
Ecclesiastes 3:11 says, “He hath made everything beautiful in its time. How beautiful upon the mountains are the feet of those who bring good news, who bring glad tidings of good things, who proclaim peace, who proclaim salvation, who say to Zion, Your God Reigns!”
God is a lover of beauty. The universe he created is a place of beauty and we are stewards of it. His heaven is a place of beauty. Will you be there?
