Jamie Lovern grew up in Sarasota and eventually moved to North Port since she and D.J. were looking for a quieter environment. An award-winning graphic designer, Lovern’s training and experience gives her a distinct advantage in labeling and marketing her own products.
What enticed her to create natural products? She was a candle lover and discovered that regular paraffin wax candles were toxic for our health and environment. She began making soy candles in their garage and continued to add additional products before beginning to market them at local outdoor markets. Eventually, the Lovern’s decided to open their retail/manufacturing location in North Port.
Lolablue Living was founded in 2003 and has continued to expand and impress lots of local and nationwide loyal customers. One of them, Sondra Guffey, a marketing and business development specialist with the city of North Port’s Economic Development Division, commented, “We love Lolablue. She’s such a success story. A dream company.”
Lolablue products have been featured in swag bags for the 2009 Pre-Oscar Party and 2013 MTV movie awards and were a 2013 Martha Stewart American Made Product Contest Nominee.
Lovern has been featured in Business Observer, a weekly newspaper for business leaders on Florida’s Gulf Coast, and Lolablue has received several Readers’ Choice Awards, like Best of North Port Scents and Lotions and Best of North Port Green Business.
Lolablue owns one United States Federal Trademark and are members of the Handcrafted Soapmakers Guild, the NFIB (National Federation of Independent Business) and the North Port Chamber of Commerce.
Lovern serves on the board of the North Port Chamber of Commerce as well as the Board of “The Diva’s of North Port” committee, which coordinates the Annual Masquerade Ball to raise money for local charities.
D.J commented, “Our mantra is ‘Give back to the community. Share the abundance. Pay it forward.’”
Lovern’s favorite thing about her business? “Hearing from customers who love our products,” she said. “It’s changed their life. Seeing them love it … helped me, but it’s a (really) good feeling to hear them say it.”
