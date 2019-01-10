WEST VILLAGES — While a full spring training season won’t be played at CoolToday Park until the 2020 season, the Atlanta Braves are already preparing to hire 150 people for the new park.
On Saturday the Braves will host a job fair at State College of Florida Venice — the Braves are looking to fill 150 part-time positions for the single game on March 24 and seven other events being held at the park, according to Nicole Worsham, administrative assistant for Spring Training.
Worsham says that Braves are hiring for all positions for the park, which includes bartenders for the new tiki bar. The part-time positions will require those applying to have open evening and weekend availability for the eight events planned at the new park — all positions will be paid $10 per hour, according to the Braves.
No prior experience is needed to apply for the positions and those planning to attend are encouraged to bring a resume to the fair — the minimum age to apply for the positions is 14, according to Worsham.
While the positions are part-time to start Worsham said that those who are hired part-time do have an opportunity to go full-time once the park is fully operational for the upcoming spring training season.
Work on the park continues and is expected to be completed ahead of the March 24 game the last game of the 2019 season. The Braves will play one last season at the Disney Wide World of Sports complex in Lake Buena Vista before making the move to North Port.
The 2020 spring training season, will be the first full season played at the new park. Though the Braves plan to keep the park open year round and host several community events a calendar for those events have not been set yet.
The Braves spring training hiring fair will being at 10 a.m. Saturday in The Sarah H. Pappas Professional Development Building 800 on the SCF Venice Campus, 8000 Tamiami Trail South.
For information on CoolToday Park follow the park on by visiting www.Facebook.com and search “CoolToday Park.”
